Sameera Reddy blessed with baby girl, Bollywood celebrities congratulate her with sweet posts

Sameera Reddy, who was seen in Bollywood film Race opposite Anil Kapoor, has been blessed with a baby girl on Friday morning. The actress has become for the second time as she is already a mother of her four-year-old son Hans. Sharing the first picture of her little angel, Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram and wrote, “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed.” In the picture, Sameera is seen holding her baby girl’s little fingers. The picture is too cute for words. Have a look.

As soon as Sameera shared the first picture of her baby girl on the Instagram, wishes and congratulations started to pour in. Netizens posted adorable wishes for the new mother and daughter duo. One user wrote, “What an inspiration ur journey has been for us...stay blessed”. Another said, “Happy for u be bless always and keep smiling may Allah bless the new born angel and u healthy” Bollywood TV celebrities also showered their love and wishes on the new born. Tv actor Karan Tacker commented saying, “Congratulations you guys!! Sending a whole lot of love !!!” Another actor Karanvir Bohra also congratulated the couple and wrote, “Oh my oh my. congratulations”

Sameera Reddy has been very vocal about her pregnancy journey through a number of Instagram posts. The actress has not only flaunted her baby bump like a queen but has also shared the do’s and don’ts during pregnancy. Recently, she shared a candid video on her social media in which she is seen talking about the various moods during her pregnancy. She captioned it saying, “This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I’ll bounce back and i’m not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it’s important for me to celebrate it ! #imperfectlyperfect Thank you @namratasoni you’ve been amazing.”

Every time Sameera Reddy shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, they broke the internet. On the related note, Sameera Reddy is married to businessman Akshai Varde since 2014. The couple had a tough time during the birth of their first child.

