Salman Khan shares an inspirational post: Nothing better than working hard

Salman Khan has been a true epitome of hard work. His dedication and loyalty towards his work are much evident with the amount of fame he has grabbed over the years. His success and the love of his fans are the rewards of hard work. Over the years, he has proved his potential with enormous versatility. He has tried his hands on action, romance, thrillers, family-drama and came out with commendable performances every time. Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share the best inspirational quote with people. He wrote, " Agar dikhana hai, beat karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro... nothing better than working hard..."

Off late, the Bharat actor has become quite active on social media. He has been sharing some worthy videos which give life goals to people. We all know that Salman Khan is a family oriented actor. He is nowadays seen sharing videos with his brothers, nephews, father and in fact his security guards.

Salman Khan ran a campaign to stop the usage of plastic. He took to his Instagram account and shared a post. He wrote, "Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta . ."

This is probably the best way to make people aware. Salman Khan is one of the most humble actors in the Bollywood industry.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently graced the Indian cinema with Bharat. The movie ruled the box office. he will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which is set to release in December. Besides this, his movie Inshallah is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

