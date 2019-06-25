Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan sings alongside father Salim Khan and you can't miss to watch this video

Salman Khan, the Bhai of Bollywood took to his Instagram account to share an adorable video. The video showcases how humbly his father Salim Khan sings. In fact, we get to see Salman Khan accompanying his dad as he sings the song 'Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki Hai.' The video is the most adorable one you will get to see on the internet today. He captions the video as, " The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing" Watch video

The caption suggests that Salman Khan loves and respects his father to the core. Addressing him as Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of the family, is the humblest way to express gratitude and love to father.

Salman Khan off late has become quite active on social media. He keeps on sharing some of the best moments with his family on Instagram. He has shared his fitness videos, racing with the horse video and enjoying playtime with the kids of the house.

On the work front, Salman Khan's latest movie Bharat ruled the box office. He will be next seen Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha, which is set to release in December 2019. Besides this, Salman Khan will be seen in Inshallah.

