Salman Khan flaunts his ripped muscles and flexibility in latest post, video goes viral

Salman Khan flaunts his ripped muscles and flexibility in latest post

Salman Khan is on a roll these days. After treating his fans with the best gift on Eid, his film Bharat, the actor has been flooding his social media with interesting pictures and videos daily. Salman Khan is taking his fans into his personal life through a series of posts on Instagram and fans are just in love with them. After sharing his fun moments with his nephews and other kids, Salman Khan took his fans inside his gym and redefined fitness goals when he lifted his two bodyguards who were seated on the leg press machine. However, this time, the actress went a step ahead and showed that only strength is not important, but flexibility is important as well.

Salman Khan first shared a video in which he is seen stretching his legs to 180 degrees and with ease. While doing it, Salman’s face looks as calm as water, as if it is a cake walk for him. Next, the actor flaunted his ripped muscles and perfect body in the picture. While he captioned the video saying, “It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months “, the picture reads, “Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?” Check out the posts here-

Just when the video of Salman Khan surfaced the internet, fans went berserk. In just a few hours, netizens flooded the video and picture with comments and likes. One user wrote, ‘kille looks’, another wrote, ‘sexiest man’. Even on Monday Salman Khan left fans in awe when he shared a video of exercising with his bodyguards. In the video, the two bodyguards were seen sitting on a leg press machine as the actor life them with ease.

On the related note, Salman Khan’s last film Bharat is all set to cross the 200 crore mark. The film collected 100 crores in just fours days and added another star to his glorious career. The film also stars Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Jackie Shroff. Next, Salman Khan will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Inshallah also starring Alia Bhatt.

