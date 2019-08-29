Saaho: Prabhas’ fan passes away through electrical shock while fixing poster at theatre

As per a current report, a young fan of superstar Prabhas lost his life while fixing a banner of his favourite star's upcoming film Saaho near a theatre. As per reports in Spotboye, the unfortunate incident took place near a local cinema hall at Mahbubnagar in Telangana where the young boy named Venkatesh Nayak died due to electrocution. The boy was standing on the rooftop of the cinema hall where he came in contact with a wire and instantly fell off from the building that resulted in his death. The police were informed about the shocking incident by the theatre officials who are now investigating the case.

As per the latest reports, the actor is unaware about the death of his young fan and hopefully, when he will come to know about it in some time, he will send his condolences to the family for their loss. Talking about the film, Prabhas and Shraddha are these days promoting the action-thriller in full swing. As per the teaser and trailer, Prabhas is expected to play the role of an undercover cop while Shraddha plays an intelligence officer. However, there might be a different angle to the story too.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth will hit the big screens on August 30 and will have an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, Arun Vijay and Lal. It is made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

