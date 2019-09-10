Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to troll asking lewd question, seeks Jodhpur Police’s help

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to troll asking lewd question

Bollywood diva Richa Chadha is known to speak her heart out about very topic from politics, religion to gender. From giving a befitting reply to trolls to shining out with her varied characters on the big screen, Richa has always managed to win hearts. Recently when a troll made abusive comments about the actress on twitter, Richa Chadha gave it back to him through a tweet and later also sought Jodhpur Police’s help on social media.

A man, who has been identified as a resident of the Rajasthan city, asked a lewd question from the actress through a tweet. Giving him a perfect reply, Richa Chadha wrote, “Morning! Please show this handle some love tweeple. Hope the ‘chef’ doesn’t serve food that’s as dirty, stanky and stale as his unoriginal joke. Feel free to report.”

Morning! Please show this handle some love tweeple 😁Hope the ‘chef’ doesn’t serve food that’s as dirty, stanky and stale as his unoriginal joke. Feel free to report. pic.twitter.com/g75yN1y1u1 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 9, 2019

Soon after the actress hared the tweet, her fans and other Twitter users slammed the ‘chef’ for his abusive behavior and also helped her find his identity. In fact, the same man has also allegedly made abusive remarks about journalist Barkha Dutt as well. While Richa gave a befitting reply to the man through her tweet, she also placed the complaint against him with Jodhpur Police and asked for their help to nab the man.

Richa tagged the Jodhpur Police and asked them to investigate about the ,man saying, “Dear @PoliceJodhpur. Please can you do something about this repeat offender...?” Thanking her follower who helped identify the man, she added, “Thank you Neelesh for helping out.”

Dear @PoliceJodhpur. Please can you do something about this repeat offender Pushpendra Bala?

Thank you Neelesh 😀 for helping out 🙏💖 https://t.co/q8LjRV24q4 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 9, 2019

On the related note, Richa Chadha is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Article 375. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and will hit the theaters on 13 September 2019.

Section 375 Official Trailer | Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha

