'Kashmir ki gori ladkiyon se shaadi': Richa Chadha blasts BJP MLA for his sexist remark

Richa Chadha blasts BJP MLA for his sexist remark

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has called out to BJP MLA Vikram Saini who made some objectional comments in his speech after Home Minister Amit Shah announced to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The entire nation has been on its toes for the past couple of days with Article 370 and Article 35A getting revoked and the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Amid all the uproar and discussion about the currentl situation in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP MLA Vikram Saini in one of his speeches said that “Ab hamare karyakarta ‘Kashmir ki gori ladkiyon’ se shadi kar sakte hain”

His statements about Kashmiri girls irked the netizens and they slammed him for saying such a ‘disgusting thing’. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha also slammed the MLA in her tweet and called him ‘sexist and racist’. She wrote, “Racist, sexist, sexually deprived dinosaurs are not extinct, but flourishing! Why are most of our leaders men that you wouldn’t even want to invite home for chai ? Cringe. Is liye jaana tha Kashmir? Shaadi to legal hi thi …?”

Racist, sexist, sexually deprived dinosaurs are not extinct, but flourishing! Why are most of our leaders men that you wouldn’t even want to invite home for chai ? Cringe. Is liye jaana tha Kashmir? Shaadi to legal hi thi ... ? https://t.co/oSlFl8ACv6 pic.twitter.com/e3pRjDFh1j — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 7, 2019

Here are more reactions to the distasteful statements made by the MLA-

And since many bots and bhakts are screaming fake news and many genuine followers and friends are asking for a video, here it is. My colleague shares the video for you all. 👇https://t.co/3iKd0pq2ke — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 6, 2019

Ab hamare karyakarta "Kashmir ki gori ladkiyon" se shadi kar sakte hain: BJP MLA Vikram Saini.



Reaction, anyone? pic.twitter.com/YyWx398BXN — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 6, 2019

What the hell is wrong with this man? Shameless creature — ツ Sonal ♡ (@SonalMehra_) August 6, 2019

Kaun si ladki inse shaadi karegi? — Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) August 6, 2019

@retheeshraj10 why your type not good 4 you’ll you nothing but disgusting that’s why rapes n murder of everything u stan4? — KAS (@kas256) August 6, 2019

On the related note, Bollywood celebrities and netizens have hugely favored the government's decision to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Mohit Raina to TV stars like Ekta Kaul, Ssharad Malhotra and others have taken to their Twitter to extend their support for the decision.

