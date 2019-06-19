Priyanka Chopra shares lovestruck selfie with husband Nick Jonas, check out

Priyanka Chopra shares lovestruck selfie with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas make for the cutest couple. The duo has been neck deep in their work. The actress has just wrapped up her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and Nick Jonas is all set to begin his Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers. In spite of being occupied with their work, the duo makes sure that they find time for each other and make many memories. On Wednesday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share another perfect moment with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas in which the two look completely in love.

Priyanka Chopra keeps treating her fans with awestruck pictures of herself with Nick Jonas and the pictures often redefine the meaning of love. The actress yet again gave her fans some butterflies when she shared a beautiful selfie with the singer from Malibu, California. In the picture, PeeCee is seen resting her face on Nick Jonas’ shoulders as they pose for a selfie. She captioned the image as “That kinda day.. #husbandappreciation”. Check out the picture here-

The couple was recently in Boston where they celebrated PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday along with her family. Both Priyanka and Nick shared pictures from the celebrations and wished her on her special day. While Nick Jonas shared a selfie with Madhu Chopra and simple wrote “Happy Birthday love you.” PeeCee shared another selfie of hers with the birthday girl and wrote, “Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also posed for a picture with the actress’ family in Boston. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a green dress and looked like a complete diva, Nick Jonas on the other hand si seen sporting a casual look. There is no denying that the couple knows how to compliment each other when it comes to making a style statement.

