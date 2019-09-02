Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's highest grosser in Australia

Monday, September 02, 2019
     
Mission Mangal, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has become actor Akshay Kumars highest-grossing film in Australia. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2019 16:53 IST
Mission Mangal, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has become actor Akshay Kumars highest-grossing film in Australia. "'Mission Mangal' is now #AkshayKumar's highest grossing film in #Australia. Total till 1 Sept 2019: A$ 601,561 (Rs 2.91 crore; still running). Has crossed lifetime biz of #Housefull series, #Kesari, #PadMan and all #Akshay starrers in #Australia @comScore," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

Sharing the film's business in India, Adarsh tweeted: "'Mission Mangal' biz at a glance...Week 1: Rs 128.16 crore (8 days), Week 2: Rs 49.95 crore, Weekend 3: Rs 9.09 crore, Total: Rs 187.20 crore. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER." Directed by Jagan Shakti, "Mission Mangal" also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen.

Akshay had earlier said: "I've made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO's launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is."

