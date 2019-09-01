Fan walks over 900 kms to meet Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shares video and picture of his fan

A fan walked over 900 kms to meet his idol Akshay Kumar. The National Award-winning actor urged his followers "not to do these things and focus on their time and energy".

Akshay on Sunday shared a photograph of himself with the fan, Parbat, who walked from Dwarka to Mumbai just to have a glimpse of his favourite star.

"Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth uses this kind of planning and determination to achieve its goals, then there's no stopping us," Akshay wrote.

The "Rustom" star also expressed his gratitude for all the love that came his way. "It's always great to meet you all and I'm grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things...focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your lives, that'll make me the happiest. Wishing Parbat all the very best," he said.

Akshay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty-directed "Sooryavanshi".