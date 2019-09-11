Malaika Arora’s sultry picture by the beach will make you skip a heartbeat

Malaika Arora knows how to win hearts through her sexy pictures on social media and the latest one is an addition to that. The model-actress posted a throwback monochrome picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen posing by the beach wearing a white bikini and showing off her back. The beach baby Malaika is seen facing the ocean in the latest Instagram picture which she captioned as, "#Repost @farrokhchothia with @get_repost With the eternal Malaika, #archives."

Malaika was currently enjoying a romantic vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor in Austria from where they have been posting some beautiful picture where theyw ere seen taking a dip in the water and posing in the same place. Have a look at their pictures here:

Malaika was earlier married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan but the couple got divorced after 18 years of their marriage in 2017. In a recent interview when she was asked about her equation with him, she said that Arbaaz is more like a son to her parents and the father of her child and so it isn't easy for her to snap all the ties with him.

