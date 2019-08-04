Malaika Arora opens up on son Arhaan Khan's Bollywood debut

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan

It is raining star kids debut in Bollywood. After Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. Well, the list isn't over yet as more star kids are gearing up to make it big on the silver screen. Reports of Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi hit headlines every now and then. The fresh addition to the list is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan.

Recently, in an interview mom Malaika Arora opened up on Arhaan's Bollywood debut. When Malaika was quizzed if Arhaan is interested in films, she said he likes watching movies because he has grown up in such an environment but she doesn't in which way his interest will take shape.

''He just has an affinity to films, that's because he is grown up in an environment of films. He loves watching films. He likes following films. He likes the concept of films. But what he wants to do with that, I really don't know. I don't think any of us know that just yet because he is not sure just yet. How and when it pans out, we will figure it out then," Malaika Arora told ZoomTV.com.

Earlier, Arbaaz has also spoken up on Arhaan's Bollywood debut. The actor-producer revealed that his son has shown some interest in the film but there's a huge difference between interest and focus.

Arbaaz went on to add that surviving in the industry is tough. There will be comparisons, criticisms and a lot of setback. ''It may take a while and you have to be patient and you can't constantly compare yourself with your uncle Salman and probably even the years that I have taken to what I have achieved. So you got to be patient," Arbaaz had said.

Check out some of the videos featuring Arhaan that we found on Salman Khan's Instagram account.