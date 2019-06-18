Junglee actor Vidyut Jammwal acquitted in 12-year-old assault case. Deets inside

Junglee actor Vidyut Jammwal acquitted in 12-year-old assault case

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his high octane action sequences in the Commando series, can finally take a sigh of relief as he is acquitted by Bandra magistrate court in a 12-year-old assault case. The actor had been accused of attacking a businessman in 2007. However, on Monday, the court stated "lack of evidence" as the cause of acquittal.

In the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2007, Jammwal was partying with his friends at the Grand Hayatt hotel in Mumbai. According to the complaint filed with the police, Rahul Suri, a Juhu-based businessman, allegedly accidently pushed Jamwal’s friends while they were coming out of the hotel. This, according to them, led to a fist fight between them, and Suri alleged that Jammwal too beat him up and smashed a bottle on his head.

Aniket Nikam, Lawyer for Vidyut Jamwal in the case, told news agency ANI: "The case pertains to an allegation levelled against Vidyut Jamwal in the year 2007 of assaulting somebody while he was partying in a club in Mumbai." "During the trial, we were able to establish that there was absolutely no incriminating evidence against the actor," he said, further asserting that "the court has accepted our submissions today and acquitted Jamwal.

Jammwal was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, rioting, armed with a weapon and being part of an unlawful assembly. Jammwal and his model friend Hrishant Goswami were charged with common intention too. During the long-stretched trial, Jamwal did not turn up in court despite many summons sent to him. It was only after a non-bailable warrant was issued that he finally came to court. He had also pleaded not guilty, because of which the court started the trial against him.

