Farhan Akhtar in awe of girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's throwback video, calls it 'too cute'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most good looking couples of B-town and as much as we love their paparazzi photos, we equally love their social media PDA.

September 10, 2019
Actor Farhan Akhtar saw "too much cuteness" in his girlfriend and host Shibani Dandekar's throwback video. In the video posted on Instagram, little Shibani can be seen singing Bollywood classics "Jaane kahan mera jigar gaya ji" and "Dukki pe dukki ho". She captioned it: "Repping since 1983, busting out the best in Bollywood. Brace yourselves! Basically my dad had a new video camera and I was the subject he was constantly shooting. This was the result. Please note that Hindi is on point."

Many found her "so cute", including Farhan, who left heart emojis with "too much cuteness" in the comments section.

He reposted the video with a lot of red heart emojis. Shibani replied to it saying: "Aww Foo you so cute."

It's not just on social media that the two have expressed love for each other. Last month, they even walked on the ramp as a couple for a designer here. He recently shared a video from the show and captioned it: "You're the one that I want."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most good looking couples of B-town and as much as we love their paparazzi photos, we equally love their social media PDA.

