Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her latest airport look, netizens ask if ‘Ranveer Singh gives style tips’

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone enjoys a huge fan base considering her stellar acting skills and her style statement. The actress has just wrapped up the shooting of her next film Chhapaak, in which she will be seen donning the role of real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. But before that, Deepika is already gearing up to start her next project. The actress was spotted leaving for London this morning and opted for a white and neon green casual wear for her airport look. While Deepika looked nothing less than a Rockstar, netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, known for his unconventional fashion sense, was the inspiration.

According to a source, Deepika Padukone was flying to London for shooting of filmmaker Kabir Khan's film 83, which also stars Ranveer Singh. This will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first Bollywood film after they got hitched in November last year. After her images from the airport became viral online, netizens commented on how she is following in his footsteps.

While one Instagram user wrote, "What's wrong with her fashion sense? I think she's just following in her husband's footsteps," another said that after Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November 2018, Ranveer didn't change, but he changed Deepika. Some even compared her outfit to a neon suit that Ranveer had posed in a few months ago. "Ranveer also wore this kind of a neon green outfit during Gully Boy's promotion," wrote an Instagram user. Another wrote: "Ranveer Singh effect." "Now she is on a mission to prove that she is Ranveer's wife," another one wrote. Looks at some of the comments here-

On the related note, Deepika Padukone just finished shooting for Chhapaak and called it the most emotional journey of her life. Director Meghna Gulzar in a recent interview revealed about Deepika’s transformation into her character Malti.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about the film Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar said, "There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti’s presence on screen reflects the expression in Deepika’s eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti." She added, "I didn’t want people to watch this film with their eyes shut, the idea was not to create Laxmi’s face on Deepika but something that would be Deepika’s face had it been scarred the way Laxmi’s was."

