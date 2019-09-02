Life changing moment: Anil Kapoor on throwback photo from his 1983 film Woh 7 Din

Woh 7 Din, directed by Bapu, also starred Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah.

If there's one name that has defied all norms of age and time, it is actor Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor looks like he has just entered the film industry even as his breakout movie 'Woh Saat Din' dates back to 1983.

Reminding us of the crude fact was a Twitter user who posted a monochrome picture from the sets of the movie. The black and white picture has Anil Kapoor with a young Raju Shreshtha.

Anil Kapoor chanced upon this picture and reminisced about his days as a struggler. He said his maiden film as a mainstream hero was a life-changing moment and role.

The 62-year-old actor, who has a career spanning over three decades, says his career has been a dream come true for him since then.

"From 1977 to 1983 I had been working... Struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and 'Woh 7 Din' was that chance! A life changing moment and role!" he tweeted.

"Since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do!"

From 1977 to 1983 I had been working ...struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and #Woh7Din was that chance! A life changing moment & role! And since then it’s all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do! https://t.co/XEBwYOP8t7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

Woh 7 Din, directed by Bapu, also starred Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. The film's songs, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, became very popular on its release.