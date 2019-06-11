Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account hacked: Here's how netizens are reacting to it

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Bollywood witnessed a dark night as he encountered cybercrime. Yes, last night, Big B's Twitter account got hacked. It was an unusual incident which leads to a lot of buzz amongst the Netizens. The hackers changed Amitabh Bachchan's profile picture with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. And not just this, in fact, the bio of the Twitter handle was changed too. This is not the first time that a celebrity has encountered cybercrime. Before this, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt and many more also faced a similar situation.

An official tweet was sent from Amitabh Bachchan's account stating, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”.

well, when all this was happening with Sr. Bachchan, Netizens too start reacting to see their favourite megastar in trouble. They took to their Twitter account to share their anguish, anger, and disappointment.

Here's how netizens start reacting when Amitabh Bachchan's account got hacked

Amit G twitter account was hacked by some Turkey Hackers with Imran khan DP. Recovery done by Indian IT cell. Imran Khan profile pic, all compromised tweets deleted. Now probably a clarification tweet on the way from BigB on what exactly happened.#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/V8iTAXvZHl — Rahul (@im_rahul786) June 10, 2019

India - Focuses on devlopment, sends satellite to mars, contributing in world peace by killing terrorist, has rapidly increased GDP

Pakistan - hacks #AmitabhBachchan 's twitter to show how good they are in doing useless shits pic.twitter.com/obD1rQsBtM — vaibhavbarange (@vaibhavbarange) June 10, 2019

Samay agaya hai aapse Vida lenay ka. Good night to Amitabh Bachchan only😂#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/a9sGO3VT1W — Farwa (@farwaa_zaidi5) June 10, 2019

What are these tweets coming from Amitabh Bachchan's account? Looks like the old man's account got hacked.#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/R3Zsffk6TN — Raktim (@raktimtweets) June 10, 2019

OMG #AmitabhBachchan 's twitter account hacked. What the hell is going on. @TwitterData @TwitterSupport needs to do something asap. See the ppl who ve liked the tweet. All peaceful animals. pic.twitter.com/JpuJYPweEd — Anand Sethi (@AnandSethi85) June 10, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan right now..!!

Account hacked by Pakistan hacker #Amitabhbachchan pic.twitter.com/oVrqKRsX3r — Chowkidar Parera (@dosra_parera) June 10, 2019

While there is no information about retrieving the account, there are still some activities taking place from the account. However, the Mumbai Police is investigating into the matter.

