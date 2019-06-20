Akshay Kumar doesn’t want any other actor to recreate ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song. Reason will shock you

Image Source : YOUTUBE Akshay Kumar doesn’t want any other actor to recreate ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar reveals that he would have been disappointed if any other actor had recreated the popular track from the film Mohra Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The actor says that it is a song which has been synonymous with the actor and his career throughout his life. Akshay Kumar is reportedly ready to revisit Tip tip barsa pani for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Ratan Jain, the head honcho of Venus that owns the rights of the original number, parted with the song owing to his 30-year-long association with the actor.

"I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated 'Tip tip barsa paani', a song which has been synonymous with me and my career and I can't thank Ratan Jainji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way," Akshay tweeted along with a photograph of him with Jain. Check out the tweet here-

I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way pic.twitter.com/UtH5iDS0i9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 20, 2019

Tip tip barsa pani, an iconic Hindi song from the 1994 film Mohra, was picturized on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The song gave fame and name to both the actors and till date they both are recognized with the song. We are sure the mention of the song would have made you eager to listen to it again. Listen to the original song here-

On a related note, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover.

Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😎



P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

(With IANS inputs)