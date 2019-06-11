Ajay Devgn reacts on daughter Nysa getting trolled: Mindset of trolls is nonsense

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn with his 16-year-old daughter Nysa Devgn

A few weeks ago Nysa Devgan, the 16-year-old daughter of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, got massively trolled by the social media users after she uploaded her picture on Instagram wearing a long blue hoodie and shorts. While the starkid received many inappropriate comments on her pictures, parents Ajay, and Kajol Devgn decided to ignore the negativity rather than reacting to it. Ajay Devgn has already revealed in the past that his daughter has no intention of joining Bollywood at the moment, also his son Yug is too young to make a decision for the same.

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ajay spoke on his daughter getting trolled on social media. The 50-year-old actor said that he does not care. He said, "Jo bhi yeh karte hain, unka mindset bakwaas hota hai (The mindset of people who do these things is rubbish). So we too, don't bother about all that, nor do we pay any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities,"

Ajay Devgn later said, “She is just a 16-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them, we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone.”

This is not for the first time that Nysa is body-shamed for her airport looks but she received negative comments from the trolls a few months ago as well. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay had said, “Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen,”

Talking about his daughter career in Bollywood, Ajay has revealed that Nysa hasn't shown interest in acting. He said, “Right now, Nysa is studying in Singapore. And I feel she is not interested in films as of now. But yes, it will be completely her choice. Same goes for Yug. We will support them in whatever career choices they make.” On Ajay Devgn's professional front, he is currently working on "The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". The film also stars Saif Ali Khan. It is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who was a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji.