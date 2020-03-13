Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sardar Udham' to release in January 2021

Film Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar and featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, will hit the theatres on January 15 next year. The film is a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Announcing the new release date of the film, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and wrote, "On March 13th 1940, #SardarUdham singlehandedly assassinated Michael O' Dwyer in London to honour the lives lost at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. ‬ ‪His story deserves justice onscreen. Keeping that in mind, we will now see you in cinemas on 15th January 2021!"

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year.

