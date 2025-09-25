She once worked with Aamir and Shah Rukh, left Bollywood at 26, and is now back at 51 on OTT Twinkle Khanna, once co-star of Aamir and Shah Rukh, left films at 26. At 51, she returns with Kajol in Prime Video’s ‘Two Much’, a candid celebrity chat show.

New Delhi:

There are several actresses in the Bollywood who have entered the film industry, but despite a good start, they couldn't survive due to various reasons. There's one such actress who worked with notable figures like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan but left the entertainment industry at the age of 26.

After many years, she has now returned to OTT screens. The actress is none other than Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, who is also an author. She has made her comeback to digital platforms with a chat show called 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'.

About 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

Prime Video’s new show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' is a chat show featuring celebrity guests and candid conversations about life, fame, and society through a female perspective. The first episode of the show was aired on Thursday, September 25, 2025, and new episodes will be released every Thursday.

In the first episode, the duo grills guests Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The official trailer features a star-studded guest list, which includes celebrities like Govinda, Chunky Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

The show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' is directed by Janhvi Obhan, Arun Shekhumar, and Nishant Nayak, written by Punya Arora and Niranjan Iyengar, and created by Banijay Asia.

Twinkle Khanna graduated again at the age of 50

For the unversed, the 'Barsaat' actress graduated from the University of London with a master's degree in the Creative and Life Writing Programme. In January 2024, she shared this news with her fans and followers on Instagram with a picture from her Graduation day ceremony.

Twinkle Khanna's acting career

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna made her acting debut with the 1995 film 'Barsaat' opposite Bobby Deol. Her performance in the film made her win the Filmfare Award in the 'Best Debut Actress' category. According to IMDb, she went on to feature in films like 'Jaan', 'Dil Tera Diwana', 'Itihaas', 'Baadshah', 'Mela', 'Chal Mere Bhai', and others. Twinkle left the industry after marrying Akshay Kumar in 2001.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey confirms role in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', replaces Kartik Aaryan