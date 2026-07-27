When Kriti Sanon showcased her acting skills with a drowning scene in this rare audition clip | Watch

New Delhi:

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her 36th birthday on July 27, fans are revisiting a rare audition video from the early days of her career. Long before becoming one of Bollywood's leading actresses, Kriti was just another newcomer trying to make her mark in the industry. The old clip, which has resurfaced online, shows a 22-year-old Kriti confidently facing the camera during an audition.

Kriti Sanon's first audition video goes viral

In the video, Kriti is seen wearing a white frilled dress as she introduces herself before the audition begins. She confidently tells the camera that she is available for shoots and also gives her side profile, a common part of screen tests.

The clip then shows her performing an emotional sequence in which she acts as if she is drowning. She calls out for help while portraying fear and helplessness. After completing the performance, Kriti smiles, thanks the team and signs off. The audition offers a rare glimpse of the actress years before she made her acting debut and has now become a nostalgic watch for her fans.

Kriti Sanon: From engineering graduate to Bollywood star

Born and brought up in Delhi's Patparganj, Kriti Sanon completed her degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering before choosing acting as a career. Without any film background, she entered the entertainment industry and slowly carved a place for herself in Bollywood.

She made her acting debut with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine before entering Hindi cinema with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014. Over the years, she has starred in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The resurfaced audition video comes at a special time for the actress. Just a day before her birthday, Mimi, one of the most celebrated films of her career, completed five years since its release. The actress won a National Award for Mimi in 2024.

What's on the work front for Kriti Sanon?

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress also made a cameo appearance in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She is yet to announce her next film.

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Cocktail 2 Movie Review: All style, little substance, and a love triangle that runs out of fizz