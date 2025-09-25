Vikrant Massey confirms role in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', replaces Kartik Aaryan In a recent interview, National Film Award winner Vikrant Massey revealed that he is going to be a part of a Dharma movie, 'Dostana 2', alongside Lakshya. The role was initially offered to Kartik Aaryan. This movie marks Vikrant's first Dharma movie.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has finally confirmed rumours that have been swirling for years that he is now going to be a part of Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Dostana 2'. It is worth noting that this movie marks Massey's first project with Dharma Productions.

The actor was recently honoured with the National Film Award for his film '12th Fail'. He shared the award with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Best Actor category, who also won his first National Film Award for the movie 'Jawan'.

Also Read: 71st National Film Awards HIGHLIGHTS: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Mohanlal honoured

Vikrant will be taking over the role originally associated with Kartik Aaryan. In a recent interview with Times Now, Massey revealed that the news "is already out", and that he himself "is doing Dostana 2, my first Dharma movie." The '12th Fail' actor further added, "You will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe."

Vikrant Massey joins 'Dostana 2' in a lead role

Vikrant did confirm that Lakshya is also part of the film, but he declined to reveal the name of the female lead. He said, "I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai (I won't reveal that, Karan (Johar) sir will say as it is a big announcement)." For those who may not know, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya were all part of the original 'Dostana 2' cast. However, the movie was shelved, and Dharma Productions confirmed plans for a recast in 2021 after Kartik left the project, allegedly because of a fallout between Kartik and Karan Johar.

Kartik Aaryan to feature in Karan Johar's film

However, the actual cause of the fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar is not yet known. But Kartik will be next seen in Dharma Production's film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' alongside Ananya Panday. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on February 13, but will now be released on December 31, 2025.

Vikrant Massey and Lakshya's work front

Talking about the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Santosh Singh's romantic drama film 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan' alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The film is currently available to stream on Zee 5. On the other hand, Lakshya was most recently seen in Aryan Khan's most anticipated show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', where he played the lead role of Aasmaan Singh. The Netflix show also features Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa and others in pivotal roles.

Also Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Series Review: Aryan Khan's chaotic tale on stardom has sass and drama