Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's film is soon to cross THIS whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Tiger 3 released on November 12, on Diwali, and had a massive opening. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023, followed by Pathaan and Jawan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marks the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and is receiving rave reviews.

After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, Tiger 3 is all set to cross yet another milestone, Rs 150 crore. Yes, you read that right. Just in three days, the spy action has collected Rs 146 crore. However, the film's Day 3 collection dropped slightly and the film earned Rs 42.50 crore while it collected Rs 59 crore on Day 2. The film's total collection stands at Rs 146 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

The film's overall occupancy rate on Tuesday was recorded at 33.54 per cent and the evening shows saw the highest occupancy.

Tiger 3 occupancy rate on Day 3, Hindi

Morning shows: 17.22 per cent

Afternoon shows: 34.11 per cent

Evening shows: 41.47 per cent

Night shows: 41.36 per cent

About Tiger 3

Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 stars Emraan Khan in a lead role. It also stars Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Ranvir Shorry, Kumud Mishra, Aamit Bashir, and Vishal Jethwa in titular roles. Tiger 3 is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe besides War and Pathaan. It also has cameos of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

The film created a massive buzz after the makers dropped its first trailer. Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene was one of the highlights in the trailer that sparked discussion on social media. Apart from that, SRK's cameo was the most-awaited one.

Also Read: Tom Hiddleston heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan, calls him the perfect cast for Loki

Latest Bollywood News