CM Rekha Gupta announces hostels for 10,000 students across Delhi amid Satya Niketan PG row

New Delhi:

Amid Satya Niketan PG tragedy that resulted in seven confirmed deaths, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a massive construction of hostels for students. The government has decided to build hostels for 10,000 students which will accommodate both boys and girls. Students from any university in Delhi can stay in these hostels. The Chief Minister stated that a draft policy is being developed after discussions with relevant departments.

Students evacuated from unsafe PG

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has stepped up inspections of potentially unsafe buildings following the Satya Niketan tragedy, with authorities preventing what could have turned into another major accident in the national capital. In a late-night rescue operation, students staying at a paying guest accommodation in the Chirag Delhi area were evacuated after large cracks were spotted in the building, raising serious concerns about its structural safety.

The incident came to light after the Delhi government received information about a PG accommodation operating from a building that had become unsafe for students. Officials acted promptly and evacuated the children from the premises to ensure their safety. According to the information, the students were shifted to safer locations. The boys were accommodated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, while the girls were moved to Vocational College. The action comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of buildings being used as PG accommodations for students, particularly in densely populated parts of Delhi.

34 structures demolished, 17 sealed in MCD crackdown

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its crackdown on dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of building regulations across the national capital. The civic body carried out 34 demolitions across all 12 zones, besides sealing 17 properties, issuing 22 show-cause notices and passing four demolition orders.

The demolition action was carried out at Property No. 1412, Gali Gondni Wali, Kucha Chelan, Jama Masjid. Two panels of the ground-floor roof and one partition wall were demolished with the assistance of personnel from Jama Masjid Police Station. Action was also taken at Property No. 3881, Sadak Prem Narain, Bazar Sitaram, where unauthorised construction was found. The civic body also targeted properties declared dangerous in Vikas Nagar and Sector 17, Dwarka, as part of its ongoing effort to address structurally unsafe buildings.

Also Read:

Satya Niketan PG tragedy aftermath: 34 structures demolished, 17 sealed in MCD crackdown after 7 killed