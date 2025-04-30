This renowned casting director worked as background dancer with Mika Singh for just Rs 50 Know about the journey of a casting director, filmmaker and actor who worked as a background dancer with Singer Mika Singh for just Rs 50 in his early days.

New Delhi:

There's no doubt that Bollywood has given several gems to the Hindi film industry. But it must be noted that without a good casting director, this is not possible. Several newbies who want to make their name in Bollywood first join the casting company for their first projects. The casting director plays an important role in introducing new phases and talent for different projects. Today, we are going to tell you about one such man who is a renowned casting director, filmmaker, and actor. He is the reason behind introducing faces like Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, Pratik Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among many others, in the entertainment industry.

Who is this casting director?

He is none other than Mukesh Chhabra, who has established his name in the casting field in the Hindi film industry. Having been in the industry for 15 years, Mukesh Chhabra has cast for over 300 movies, over 100 web series, and multiple TV commercials.

Mukesh Chhabra worked as a background dancer

In one episode of Indian Idol Season 15, Mukesh Chhabra shared that in his early days, he worked as a background dancer with Mika Singh for just Rs 50. Earlier this month, the cast of the musical drama show 'Chamak: The Conclusion' came on the set of Indian Idol 15, in which Mukesh Chhabra and Mika Singh went down memory lane and opened up about their past collaborations.

As per reports, talking about his early struggle days, Mukesh said, 'I worked as a background dancer for Mika Singh for just 50 rupees. He gave me my first opportunity, and I will always be grateful for that. It’s surreal to see how far we’ve both come, and I’m thrilled to be sharing the screen with him again.'

Famous directors chose MCCC for their projects

Today, famous directors in Bollywood, including Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rajkumar Hirani, and several others, chose Mukesh Chhabra's casting company, MCCC, for their projects. For the unversed, after two years of acting training at Shri Ram Centre, Mukesh Chhabra completed a nine-year acting and teaching term with the 'Theatre in Education' Company (TIE), which is affiliated with the NSD, India.

About Chamak: The Conclusion

The musical drama show is created and directed by Rohit Jugraj. The show is the second installment of the 2023 show Chamak. The main cast of Chamak: The Conclusion includes Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Akasa Singh, Navneet Nishan, Rakesh Bedi, and others. It is available to stream on the SonyLiv platform.

