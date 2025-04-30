Content creator Misha Agrawal's sister reveals the reason behind her sister's death | See Post Content creator Misha Agrawal's sister revealed the reason behind the death of Misha on Tuesday in an Instagram post. Read further to know the details.

Social media influencer and content creator Misha Agrawal passed away on April 24, 2025, just two days before her 25th birthday. The family members shared the news of the demise of Misha Agrawal on her official Instagram page on Thursday. However, the reason for her death was not revealed in that post until her sister shared the reason on Tuesday. Read further to know the details.

Misha Agrawal's sister, on Tuesday, shared a post revealing the reason behind her sister's death on Misha Agrawal's Instagram page named 'themishaagrawalshow'.

In the post, Misha's sister wrote, 'My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease?'

Misha's sister further wrote, 'I tried to console her, explaining that this isn't her entire world, it's not the end. I reminded her of her talents, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCSJ, telling her that she'll become a judge one day and doesn't need to worry about her career.'

Misha's sister advises her to view Instagram as mere entertainment

In the social media post, Misha's sister also explained that she advised Misha to view Instagram as mere entertainment and not let it consume her. She wrote, 'I advised her to view Instagram as mere entertainment and not let it consume her. I urged her to focus on her happiness and let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated.'



Content creator Misha had a following of 358k followers on Instagram. The news of her death left her followers shocked. Her followers expressed their grief in the comment section.

