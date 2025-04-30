Housefull 5 teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's starrer is a 'killer comedy' | WATCH The makers of the Housefull franchise have released the teaser of the fifth instalment of comedy-drama 'Housefull 5' on April 30, 2025. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram account. Check the post here.

The much-anticipated teaser of the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise Housefull 5 has been released by the makers today, April 30, 2025. It is significant to note that April 30, 2025, marks the 15th anniversary of Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull. The first part of 'Housefull' was released on April 30, 2010.

Along with the teaser, the makers also revealed the release date of Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy-drama film is set to hit the silver screens on June 6, 2025. The teaser of this family entertainment film is not just about a comedy, but it's about killer comedy, as this movie also includes a killer.

On Wednesday, taking to the Instagram account, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the teaser along with the caption that reads, '15 Years Ago Today..... The Madness Began! India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy.... But a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of #Housefull5! In cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!'

Fans were quick to react to this post and filled the comment section with their excitement about the comedy-drama. One user commented, 'What a casting sab ek saath @akshaykumar Love you paaji'. Another user wrote, 'Biggest comedy franchise'. The Instagram post has garnered thousands of likes, comments and shares ever since it was posted.

Housefull 5 cast

The teaser of Housefull 5 features a glimpse of stellar cast including Kesari 2 actor Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

