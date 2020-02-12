Thappad trailer 2: Taapsee Pannu gives strong reason why her video should be reported and banned

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been receiving much appreciation after the trailer release of her next film Thappad, helmed by Anubhav Sinha. Just when everyone was talking about it, the makers dropped in trailer 2 of the film which is based on abusive relationships after marriage which will definitely leave you thinking. The lead actress gives a strong reason and asks the viewers to get her own video banned from YouTube. The one-and-a-half minute trailer shows a happy couple enjoying the marital bliss but soon problem arises when during a dinner party the man takes her anger on wife and gives her a tight slap.

The camera then pans on to Amu aka Taapsee who looks into it while delivering a message and says that such videos have no place on the internet and the viewers watching it should report it and get it banned on YouTube. Further, she says, that if it is reported several times, it will likely be removed. Watch the hard-hitting video here:

Union Minister Smriti Irani lauded Thappad trailer saying that she will definitely watch the movie and also urged everyone to watch it with their family members. "How many have heard “aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai“How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai” How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata” How many tell their girls their daughter in laws“ koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai“, Smriti Irani wrote on Instagram.

In an interview to PTI, Taapse said, "It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that’s why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from an upper middle-class educated and well-to-do family."

Thappad reunites Taapsee and director Abhinav Sinha for the second time after the 2018 film Mulk. Thappad will be Taapsee's 2nd outing with Anubhav Sinha and we can't wait to watch it! The film is slated for February 28, 2020 release.

Watch Thappad trailer:

