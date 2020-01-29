Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu is set to be the 'ultimate game changer' in Shabaash Mithu first look poster

Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, looks fierce and impressive in the first look poster of the film, Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee, who has lately been a part of several successful films such as Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, shared her look for the upcoming biopic on social media, which has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared her look for Shabaash Mithu and wrote, "I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer".

Sharing the first look poster, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#TaapseePannu... First look poster of #ShabaashMithu... Biopic on the life of cricket legend #MithaliRaj... Directed by Rahul Dholakia... Produced by Viacom18 Studios... 5 Feb 2021 release".

#TaapseePannu... First look poster of #ShabaashMithu... Biopic on the life of cricket legend #MithaliRaj... Directed by Rahul Dholakia... Produced by Viacom18 Studios... 5 Feb 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/qMmW0MOfzg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

In December, Taapsee took to Instagram to wish Mithali Raj on her birthday with a series of pictures and a heartwarming message, along with which she made the formal announcement of the film.

Shabaash Mithu is backed by Viacom18 Studios and directed by 'Raees' helmer Rahul Dholakia. The film is set to release on February 5, 2021.

