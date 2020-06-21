Sunday, June 21, 2020
     
  Sushant never threw tantrums despite problems during Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor stated that the actor was a troubled man who was systematically dismantled by the industry.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2020 19:56 IST
Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14. He was 34.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who had launched late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood with his 2013 release "Kai Po Che", has revealed that even though Sushant was facing trouble while shooting in the cold for his 2018 release, "Kedarnath", he never threw tantrums.

Abhishek recalled how the actor would carry co-star Sara Ali Khan on his back, as per requirement of the script, despite the conditions, but he never said no if the director asked for a retake, reports timesofindia.com.

"Kedarnath" had launched Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood.

Earlier, Abhishek stated that the actor was a troubled man who was systematically dismantled by the industry.

He also talked about the actor's interest in astrophysics and quantum physics and said that the late actor was brilliant.

