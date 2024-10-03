Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty joins Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' battalion | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ahan Shetty joins Sunny Deol's 'Border 2'

The sequel of the 1997 film 'Border' was announced this year. The producers are busy preparing for 'Border 2' and the names of new stars are being associated with this film. There was a lot of talk about Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty being in this film. Today these reports have been confirmed. Sunny Deol himself has welcomed Ahan into the 'Border 2' battalion by sharing a social media post. It is significant to note that this is Ahan Shetty's second film after Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap.

Sunny Deol has shared a post on Instagram. It is written with this, 'Welcome soldier Ahan Shetty to the battalion of the film 'Border 2''. Sunny Deol has also released the teaser video of the film. 'What the enemy cannot cross is neither a line, wall, nor a ditch. Then what is this? Just a soldier and his brother,' the teaser says.

Ahan joins Border 2

Ahan Shetty has also shared a post on Instagram. It is written with this, 'Border is not just a film, it is much more than that. It is a legacy, an emotion. And with this, a dream has come true.' Ahaan further wrote, 'How ironic life is. My journey with Border started 29 years ago, when my mother was pregnant'.

Ahaan further wrote in the post, 'I was in mother's womb and she went to meet father on the set of this film. I grew up listening to the great stories of OP Dutta. I grew up holding JP's uncle's hand and sitting with Nidhi Dutta. I don't know how those moments shaped my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces'.

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is getting better and better with each day. The makers of the film along with Sunny Deol had earlier announced Diljit Dosanjh as the new star, who has joined the starcast of this multi-starrer. Varun Dhawan was the first actor who joined Border 2.

About Border 2

Border 2 is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh. Some reports suggest that the story of Border 2 is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 features in Letterboxd's list of top 25 horror films of 2024, check full list