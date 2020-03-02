Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar reprimands journalist for using 'abuse' in his question directed to Ranveer Singh

Akshay Kumar lashed out at a journalist at Sooryavanshi trailer launch for his question for Ranveer Singh

Akshay Kumar turned saviour for Ranveer Singh and reprimanded a journalist who used an abusive word in his question directed to Ranveer. Expressing his displeasure on the question, Akshay told the journalist, 'Ye Mai Aapse Kahunga Ki Aapnse Galat Hisab Se Sawal Kia Hai'. In the trailer, Akshay's character calls Ranveer a kam**a before his entry scene. Taking a cue from the trailer asked Ranveer if he is the most kam**a of his fraternity. While the audiences burst out laughing after the question, Ranveer was caught in an awkward situation. He first brushed off the question and started walking off saying 'Mujhe Nahi Kehlna'. Soon, Akshay Kumar interrupted and reprimanded the journalist for framing his question and said that film is a different thing and real life is different.

Karan Johar too looked shocked after he realized that word used in the question. Watch here:

Soon after the reply, Ranveer Singh reacted to this gesture of Akshay and said, "Mera Akki Hamesh Mujhe Bachane Aayega"

Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi's trailer is being loved by the audience who took to social media to share their reactions to the trailer.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi features him in the role of an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer who is out on a mission to save Mumbai. The action-packed trailer promises to be a feast for all the action film fans of Bollywood and adding a cherry on the top is the cameo appearance by 'Singham' Ajay Devgn and 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh. The grand collaboration of Rohit Shetty's cop stars has been making headlines ever since the news broke in.

Sooryvanshi features the lead pair of Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif who will be coming together after a gap of 10 years. Katrina will play Akshay's wife and a doctor in the film.

Sooryavanshi is set to hit the theatres on March 24.