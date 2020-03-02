Monday, March 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Sooryavanshi Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar, Katrina, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer make Netizens shout 'aaya police'

Sooryavanshi Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar, Katrina, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer make Netizens shout 'aaya police'

Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh is all set to release on March 24.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2020 15:05 IST
Sooryavanshi Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar, Katrina, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer make Netizens shout 'aa

Sooryavanshi Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar, Katrina, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer make Netizens shout 'aaya police'

The much-awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi got released today and yes, it was surely a bang! With the most interesting lot of actors-- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the four minutes thirteen seconds video proves to be a sure-shot entertainer. The raves around this one were ever since the announcement of the project for a lot of reasons. Be it the power-packed action sequences or Akshay and Katrina's on-screen chemistry on the screen after a gap of 10 years, everything in this cop-universe will force you to watch this one in the theatres near you.

It is not just us but the Netizens too were left impressed by the cop-avatars of Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Singham together. The people have been praising the trailer and calling it a guaranteed 200-crore film. Have a look at how people on the internet reacted:

The trailer launch of the film which took place in Mumbai was attended by co-producer Karan Johar, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif. Have a look at what happened there:

Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Vivaan Bhatena, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, and Sikander Kher. The cop drama is slated to be released on March 27, 2020. The script has been penned down by Sajid-Farhad while Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the film.

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:

 

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News