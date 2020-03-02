Sooryavanshi Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar, Katrina, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer make Netizens shout 'aaya police'

The much-awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi got released today and yes, it was surely a bang! With the most interesting lot of actors-- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the four minutes thirteen seconds video proves to be a sure-shot entertainer. The raves around this one were ever since the announcement of the project for a lot of reasons. Be it the power-packed action sequences or Akshay and Katrina's on-screen chemistry on the screen after a gap of 10 years, everything in this cop-universe will force you to watch this one in the theatres near you.

It is not just us but the Netizens too were left impressed by the cop-avatars of Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Singham together. The people have been praising the trailer and calling it a guaranteed 200-crore film. Have a look at how people on the internet reacted:

Fantastic trailer of #Sooryavanshi

Trailer is full of action and realism.@akshaykumar is heart and soul of it and seems to be good support from @RanveerOfficial @ajaydevgn is only in the climax.

But real winner is the director Rohit Shetty.

It's his biggest movie till date — Vinay Prabhakar🇮🇳 (@ProudIndianVP) March 2, 2020

The badass Cop with the badass trailer 🤩🤩 @akshaykumar Khatarnaak action 😁😍 #SooryavanshiTrailer #Sooryavanshi — Akki × Sooryavanshi (@Akki02399296) March 2, 2020

Finally Most awaited #Sooryavanshi

Trailer is out. Its looking mixture of mass & class 💥💥🔥🔥

Surely give you memories of HOLIDAY, BABY & KHAAKI ❤️

Akki, Ajay, Ranveer looking awesome together.

High voltage drama Loading in commercial way @akshaykumarhttps://t.co/3daEPxIdhG — Vikipedia (@VICKed__007) March 2, 2020

OMG! Full to mass masala Trailer. I never saw such action trailer in my life. The way #RohitShetty present that is Outstanding. #AkshayKumar is on 🔥. The final scene when #Simmba , #Singham , #Sooryavanshi come together that will blast on screen. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch — Rahul Wadhwani (@WadhwaniRahul1) March 2, 2020

The trailer launch of the film which took place in Mumbai was attended by co-producer Karan Johar, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif. Have a look at what happened there:

Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover, Vivaan Bhatena, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, and Sikander Kher. The cop drama is slated to be released on March 27, 2020. The script has been penned down by Sajid-Farhad while Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the film.

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries