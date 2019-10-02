Image Source : TWITTER Sooryavanshi Latest Update: Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to join Akshay Kumar for grand climax

Bollywood's box-office king Akshay Kumar is all set to roar loud with the upcoming Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi. While fans can't wait to see Akki create magic in a cop avatar in the film, the makers have planned to double the treat! The climax scene will have Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn along with lead actor Akshay, latest reports suggest.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Sooryavanshi's climax, which is being shot in Hyderabad and it spans across a 20-day schedule. will bring together Akshay Kumar, Singham star Ajay Devgn and Simmba star Ranveer Singh together. Yes, Shetty's cop universe which has now expanded will see the three super cops come together for one smashing climax scene.

"It will be a grand finale with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi teaming up to fight a larger-than-life situation. Rohit and his writers have been working on the climax for months and have finally cracked a scenario which does justice to the three super cops", a source was quoted as saying to the tabloid.

Sooryavanshi is being produced by Karan Johar. The movie will release on Eid 2020, clashing with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah. Rohit Shetty also announced that he is keen on making a cop drama based on a female police officer and he already has a script in his mind.

