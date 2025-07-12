Silla: After Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia khateeb, makers release Karan Veer Mehra's first look | See Post The first look of Bigg Boss 18 winner and actor Karan Veer Mehra from Harshvardhan Rane's film 'Silaa' has been revealed, which is garnering a lot of praise from the fans.

Whenever there is talk of a dangerous villain in Bollywood, the audience expects to see something scary. Keeping this in mind, Karan Veer Mehra is ready to play the role of a villain in his new film. Yes, the first glimpse of his villainous avatar 'Zehraak' has been revealed in his upcoming film 'Silaa', which is now becoming increasingly viral. The features Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb in lead roles.

Karan Veer Mehra's look

Director Omung Kumar, who is known for powerful films like 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit', is now coming up with a romantic-action film titled 'Silaa'. Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb will be seen in the lead roles in this film, but what is making the most headlines is Karan Veer Mehra's dangerous and aggressive villain look. Karan has shared this look of his on Instagram, which is now being liked by the fans. The Bigg Boss winner looks completely unrecognisable in the poster. Karan Veer shared his look on social media and wrote, 'Khud hi Khuda, Khud hi Insaaf!' In the poster, Karan is seen ready for war with a blood-soaked body, long tangled hair and a sword in his hand. The fire in his eyes and the blood stains on his body have shown him as a ruthless warrior.

'Zahraak' is coming to bring a twist to the story: Makers

Karan Veer's character 'Zahraak' is being described as very 'dangerous', 'intense' and 'scary' in the film. Many fans have also commented on his look. His fans have liked the look. Many people congratulated him and said that they are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Powerful music is expected

The story of the film has been written by Sameer Joshi, while the dialogues have been written by Aarambh M Singh. The responsibility of music lies with talented composers like Ankit Tiwari, Sachet-Parampara, Shreyas Puranik and Alexia Evelyn. This team has already given many hit songs, which have increased the expectations even more.

