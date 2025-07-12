Janhvi Kapoor opens up about witnessing Wimbledon magic for the first time, netizens call it 'well-rehearsed' Janhvi Kapoor reached Wimbledon to watch the match with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She also opened up about her experience of witnessing the oldest tennis tournament in the world, for the first time.

New Delhi:

Several Bollywood stars have been spotted at Wimbledon 2025. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Avneet Kaur, Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra were seen cheering at Wimbledon. Now, Janhvi Kapoor reached Wimbledon on July 11 to watch the semi-final match. The actress was seen enjoying the match with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Both of them were seen watching the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. After the match, Janhvi also spoke to Star Sports about her experience of witnessing the oldest tennis tournament in the world, for the first time.

Janhvi Kapoor at Wimbledon for the first time

Janhvi Kapoor told Star Sports, 'I have come here for the first time. This is a very good place. As far as I know, this is the oldest tennis tournament in the whole world. I am thrilled to be here. I have heard a lot about it. I have not only heard about the players here but also about strawberries and cream. I would like to eat them.' The actress also spoke about her admiration towards the Tennis star. However, seems like it didn't go well with the viewers. Several social media users found Janhvi's answers rehearsed.

A user wrote, 'So rehearsed gosh!' Another comment read, 'I know she just recited all things about Wimbledon before coming.' Another user also wrote, 'Well prepared'. One more user wrote, 'When you've done your homework perfectly.'

This is not the first time that Shikhar and Janhvi have been seen together. They have been seen together many times before as well. However, users have once again started speculating about their relationship. However, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confessed their relationship in the media. A user shared their pictures on the social media platform X and wrote 'Janhvi and Shikhar at Wimbledon'.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor is working in many films these days. She is shooting for the film 'Peddi' with Ram Charan. The film is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026. She is shooting for the Bollywood film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Varun Dhawan. This film will be released on September 12, 2025. But first, she will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Param Sundari'. The film will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

