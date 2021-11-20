Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Hit-The First Case' gets release date

The makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'HIT - The First Case' have announced that the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer will arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (November 20), Sanya shared a picture of the cast and crew, along with announcing the release date. "We are hitting the theatres with a swooning mystery thriller, Hit - The First Case on 20th May 2022," she wrote the caption.

Take a look:

The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster HIT. It is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original. HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team. HIT - The First Case is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. The Hindi remake has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore.

On a related note, beside this film, Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming movies include Badhaai Do. It is the the sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, 2022, will now arrive in cinemas on February 4, 2022. He also has Netflix Original Monica, O My Darling and Anubhav Sinha's social drama Bheed.

Also read: Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha welcomes brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao to family with joyous wedding pic

Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment's crime-thriller Love Hostel. Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, 'Love Hostel' will trace the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. She also has south filmmaker Atlee's movie with Shah Rukh Khan in her kitty.

Also read: Rana Daggubati to join Shah Rukh Khan in Tamil director Atlee's next?