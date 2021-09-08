Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rana Daggubati to join Shah Rukh Khan in Tamil director Atlee's next?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with the multi-award-winning Atlee aka Arun Kumar, for the Tamil director's next as-yet-unnamed film. The film will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu in other important roles. SRK, who was in Spain shooting for Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan', has started work on the film in Pune. He is said to be playing a double role -- that of a father and a son.

As per social media buzz, the yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a negative role. The actor is all set to lock horns with SRK in the aforementioned film.

This, incidentally, won't be Atlee's first film featuring Bollywood stars. His 2019 Tamil sports action film, 'Bigil', a Vijay-Nayanthara star vehicle, had Jackie Shroff as one of the principal actors.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After the Covid lockdown, the actor has now returned to the shoot of his upcoming film Pathan. Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Deepika will shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain in addition to a massively mounted song. The film also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Shah Rukh Khan stunned the audience with Don and Don 2 and now fans are eagerly waiting for Don 3. Just like his other anticipated films, fans want the actor to work on the third part of the film. Reportedly, he is working on the script but nothing concrete has been shared by him yet.

Tollywood drug case: Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED