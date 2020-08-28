Image Source : FILE IMAGES Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba,' Hritihik Roshan's 'Super 30' re-release in US

The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba and the Hritihik Roshan-starrer Super 30 have re-released in the US, as entertainment zones reopen in the country amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"‘Simmba' is set to take USA on a roller coaster ride of Entertainment! Re-releasing in Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia, USA from 28th August 2020," read a post on the official Twitter account of Reliance Entertainment.

Another post read: "Haqdaars are geared up to inspire USA! #Super30 is re-releasing in Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia, USA from 28th August 2020."

In Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", Ranveer is seen as a corrupt police officer who has a moral turnaround after a particular incident and becomes the saviour of justice. The film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, opened on December 28 in 2018.

"Super 30", directed by Vikas Bahl, is a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage