Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 might open at Rs 4-5 crore, predicts trade analyst

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is getting rave reviews

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 has opened to rave reviews by film critics. The film is being lauded for the power-packed performance by the lead actress and the antagonist Vishal Jethwa. Helmed by debutant Gopi Puthram, who wrote the first movie in the franchise, Mardaani 2 brings back Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the latest instalment, Shivani is out on a hunt of rapist-killer in the city of Kota.

The movie is expected to earn around Rs 4-5 crore on the first day. Trade analyst says that word of mouth can play an important role in shooting up the business. ''I am expecting the film to take an opening of Rs 4-5 crore. The collection may go up or down depending upon the word of mouth. If all goes well, the film may collect anywhere between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend,'' trade analyst Girish Johar told Times Now.

Image Source : Vishal Jethwa plays the antagonist

At the same time, the trade analyst also believes that Mardaani 2 won't face any competition from Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which released last week, as both the movies belong to completely different genres.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 also features Vikram Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Sharma, Deepika Amin and Shruti Bapna.

