MS Dhoni to make Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt starrer Doghouse?

MS Dhoni may soon be gracing the big screens in a Sanjay Dutt starrer. Doghouse is said to be a comic take on the Academy Awards-winning Hollywood crime thriller No Country For Old Men.

New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 16:01 IST
Former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni or MS Dhoni, may soon be seen on the big screens. Yes! You heard that right! Latest buzz has it that tbe cricket legend is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a Sanjay Dutt starrer film. According to a Koimor report, the movie is titled Doghouse and is being directed by  Samir Karnik, whose last venture was the 2012 film Chaar Din Ki Chandni, starring Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Om Puri in lead roles.

“Titled Doghouse, the film revolves around three underdogs and will have many big names in lead roles. While Sanju is locked, the filmmakers are still finalizing the other pivotal characters", a source was quoted as saying to Peepingmoon.

The reports further say that whle Sanjay Dutt has been finalized as one of the leading characters, Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty have been approached too. As far as MS Dhoni's role is concerned, it being reported that the cricketer will be seen in a cameo role.

Doghouse is said to be a comic take on the Academy Awards-winning Hollywood crime thriller No Country For Old Men. Currently under pre-production stage, it is scheduled to go on floors sometime early next year. 

Besides cricket, MS Dhoni is known for his under cool hairstyles and fashion statement.

His cute moments with daughter Ziva is another highlight that makes everyone go aww all the way.

Attack on besan ka laddoo

While there is no official confirmation about the film, it will definitely be very exciting to watch captain cool MS Dhoni grace the big screens. 

In 2016, a biopic on the cricket sensation titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released, which managed to impress both audience and critics alike. Sushant Singh Rajput played Dhoni to perfection and, the cricketer's story was loved and appreciated by all. 

