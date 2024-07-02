Mrunal Thakur to replace Sonakshi Sinha in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sonakshi Sinha played the leading lady in Son Of Sardaar (2012).

Ajay Devgn's one of the most entertaining comedy flicks in his filmography, Son of Sardaar, is all set to return with its sequel soon. As per several media reports, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a fun face-off again but the role of leading lady will not be played by Sonakshi Sinha. As per reports, Mrunal Thakur will be replacing Sonakshi in the second installment and the shooting will commence in Scotland soon.

A source told Mid-Day, That said, since the characters of Billu and Jassi were loved by the audiences, the two actors are expected to stick to their characters’ names. Their dynamics, however, will be different. While the two were at loggerheads with hilarious results in Son of Sardaar, this time, their rivalry will be intense, with Sanjay’s role leaning towards the antagonist. Off screen, the two actors are close friends, and Ajay has made sure that Sanjay has a fantastic role in the second part.''

''Ajay, Sanjay and Mrunal Thakur, who has been roped in as the female lead, will kick off a 50-day schedule in Scotland. It is famous for its castles, historic towns, lochs, and beaches, with many episodes of Game of Thrones, and much of the Harry Potter franchise having been shot there,'' the source added.

Revealing details about specific locations where the team of Son Of Sardaar 2 will shoot, the source further added, ''The direction team had done a recce earlier this year, and finalised the scenic towns of Glencoe and Glenfinnan, as well as sites such as the Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill and Falkland Palace. The locations form a fitting backdrop for the kind of action and drama that the director has in mind. A few romantic songs featuring Ajay and Mrunal will also be shot in the country’s picturesque locales.''

The upcoming film will be directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Details about its release date and other informations are still under the wraps.

