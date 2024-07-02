Did you know Junaid Khan auditioned for THIS Aamir Khan's film as lead protagonist? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Netflix's Maharaj.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is currently garnering applause for his performance in the debut film, Maharaj, which was released on Netflix a few days ago. But did you know Junaid before making his acting debut with Maharaj auditioned for the lead role in a film, which later went to his father Aamir Khan? It was Aamir's last release, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan for which Junaid auditioned. In a talk with ETimes, he said, ''I had actually auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha which Papa has talked about publicly, but it didn't work out. Papa (Aamir Khan ) was very keen that I do the film.''

When the director of Maharaj, Siddharth P Malhotra, was asked what role Junaid auditioned for, he revealed that it was the main protagonist in Laal Singh Chaddha. ''It was this audition that Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and I saw, and what an audition that was... it was outstanding and if that clip can be released at some point in time, it would be great,'' he said.

Siddharth was also asked whether his brother-in-law Nupur Shikhare was anywhere involved with the transformation of Junaid before making his debut, he added, ''He wasn't... he's something else ... cannot compete there. By the time I auditioned for Laal, I had begun losing weight, in a year, I lost a bunch of weight, and about a year later Maharaj happened. At that time Adi Sir said, "look you've lost a lot of weight and you are looking really good, but a little more. So I took 2 years to lose the weight.''

Meanwhile, Junaid will next be seen in Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi. The film is bankrolled by his father Aamir Khan's production banner.

