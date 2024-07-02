Kartik Aaryan returns to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 mode' after Chandu Champion's success, shares throwback video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release in cinemas on the festival occasion of Diwali this year.

After the massive success of Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan is back in his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 mode'. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old actor shared a throwback video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The short clip features Kartik shaking a leg on the title track of the film. Sharing the video, he wrote, ''Back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mode.'' Soon after the actor shared the video on the platform, his fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''We need to brace ourselves to witness the ultimate level of madness.'' ''Waiting for the hard work of Kartik bhaiya just to excited to see bhaiya's work!!!'' wrote another.

See the post:

On Monday, Kartik and Triptii Dimri were also spotted at Mumbai airport as they headed for the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor also shared a picture of himself from inside the flight showing a special note from the airlines. The note reads, ''Dear Kartik, Congratulations for a great success of Chandu Champion. We are so happy to see you on board. You are a true role modle for a lot of teen. Hope to see you soon on INdigo flights. All the best for all your upcoming movies. Lots of Love.''

''On my way to BhoolBhulaiyaa3 ‘s Schedule in Orchha and this note about #ChanduChampion made my day,'' Kartik wrote in the caption to the post.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

