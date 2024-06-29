Zakir Khan to replace Kapil Sharma on TV with new show 'Aapka Apna Zakir'? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER Zakir Khan-starrer Aapka Apna Zakir will air on SonyTV.

Comedian Zakir Khan is all set to debut on television with a new show titled Aapka Apna Zakir. The show will air on SonyTV. The makers along with the comedian shared a teaser on social media on Saturday. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald.@zakirkhan_208." As soon as the teaser was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Indor ki shaan , zakir khaaaan.'' ''Bhiyaao dekhna hi padega ab toh,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''zakir bhaiya reaching heights and how!!!'' Popular YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam also commented, ''Zabardast !!''

Check out the teaser:

Will Zakir's show replace Kapil Sharma's show?

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most loved and highest-rated shows on Indian television. Last year, the celebrity chat show concluded another season in July after the main cast of the show went on a global tour for live shows. Fans used to eagerly wait for the show on weekend days, however, since its conclusion in 2023 the slot is vacant for a new comedy show.

With the introduction of Zakir Khan's new show, it is being speculated that the TV channel brought Aapka Apna Zakir in replacement of The Kapil Sharma Show. For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and his team are currently busy with a new show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

More about Zakir Khan

In 2012, Zakir Khan rose to popularity by winning the title of India's Best Stand Up at Comedy Central. He has released four hour-length standup specials so far including Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu and Mannpasand on OTT platforms. Meanwhile, Zakir was recently seen in the third season of Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare.

