Waqf Amendment Bill: Amit Shah says no non-Islamic member will be part of Waqf | Video Waqf Amendment Bill: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said that Waqf law made 'extreme' in 2013 for appeasement and if it was not done then this bill might not have been needed.

Waqf Amendment Bill: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (April 2) in Lok Sabha said that I stand in full support of the Waqf Bill introduced by my ministerial colleague. Shah said, "I have been carefully hearing the discussion going on since noon...I feel that there are several misconceptions among several Members, either genuinely or politically. Also, through this House, attempts are being made to spread those misconceptions across the country...".

No non-Islamic member will be part of Waqf: Home Minister Shah

Amit Shah said, "No non-Islamic member will be a part of Waqf. There is neither any provision for the appointment of a non-Muslim to manage the religious institution, nor do we intend to introduce any such provision. A rumour is being spread that this Act is aimed at interfering with the religious practices of our Muslim brothers and their donated property. This is being done to intimidate the minorities."

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Amit Shah said that the bill would not be implemented with retrospective effect and opposition members were trying to mislead and create fear among members of Muslim community.

"Waqf council, waqf board came into existence in 1995 and non-Muslim will have no role in running of religious affairs," said Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah said that no non-Muslim entry will be allowed in the Waqf board management. "That Waqf bill is interference in Muslims' religious matters and properties donated by them is fear-mongering for vote-bank," said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Shah said, "...Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf. First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly...There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this...This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank."

"The law of Waqf is to regulate the property donated by someone, whether its administration is running properly or not, whether it is running according to the law or not… whether the donation is being made for the purpose for which it is being donated, for the religion of Islam, for the upliftment of the poor… or whether it is being used for the purpose or not," Shah said.

Everyone will have to accept Waqf Bill: Shah

"An MP earlier threatened minorities won't accept this law; it is the Indian government's, Parliament's law, everyone will have to accept," said Amit Shah on Waqf Bill. "Non-Muslims in Waqf council, boards; these bodies are purely for ensuring the administration of properties in accordance with stated aims," Amit Shah added.

Know more about Waqf Bill

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.