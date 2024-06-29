Rajinikanth calls Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD 'epic', says 'eagerly awaiting for Part 2'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kalki 2898 AD was released in cinemas on June 27, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, has been garnering praise from across the world. Many celebrities from Bollywood and southern film industries have lauded the film for its visual effects and performances of the lead stars. The newest celebrity on the list is superstar Rajinikanth, who called the film 'epic'. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned a note for the makers and its lead stars, mentioning that he is 'eagerly awaiting' for its second edition.

As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a massive box office opening in India with Rs 95.3 crore, with a major contribution coming from the Telugu version. On its second day, the film made Rs 54 crore, taking the total collections after two days to Rs 149.3 crore. The business is expected to pick up on Saturday and Sunday as well and trade analysts are predicting that the number can easily cross Rs 300 mark in its extended opening weekend.

More deets about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is based on a dystopian time, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, this film is based on the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas is seen in the role of Bhairava. The film has been screened in many formats including 3D and 4DX. Apart from Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupati.

