Kalki 2898 AD: Fans decode actor who played Lord Krishna in Prabhas-starrer

Prabhas' latest offering Kalki 2898 AD is turning out to be the biggest hit of 2024. On its opening day, the film grossed nearly Rs 200 crore at the gross worldwide box office. Since it is also one of the highly-anticipated flicks of the year, the craze around the film was at an all-time high ahead of its release. Now, that the film is finally released in cinemas, fans were treated with surprise with several cameos in Kalki 2898 AD. If you have watched the film, you must have seen the opening scene where Amitabh Bachchan's character of Ashwathama is seen interacting with Lord Krishna. Did you know who played the role of Lord Krishna in the film? The actor who played Lord Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD is Krishnakumar Balasubramanian. He even shared a short clip of his screen space in the pan-India film and wrote, ''An absolute honour to be able to open an epic film, playing such a special character.''

Who is Krishnakumar Balasubramanian?

He is an actor and an art director who majorly works in the Tamil cinema. He made his debut as the lead role in the film titled Kadhalagi, which was released in 2010. He made his comeback in 2020 with Amazon Prime Video's anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. He also played an important role in Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru.

On the personal front, he is married to Rohini Rau, who is a doctor and a motivational speaker. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Atiya.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is currently running successfully in cinemas and minted nearly Rs 200 crore on its opening day. Apart from the lead actors, Prabhas, Big B and Deepika Padukone, the film features five special cameos from celebrities like Ram Gopal Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ss Rajamouli.

