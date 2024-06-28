Mrunal Thakur to SS Rajamouli: Complete list of unexpected cameos in Kalki 2898 AD

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is finally out in cinemas. On its opening day, the science-fiction film churned out big at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 95 crore in India on Friday and is expected to make it even better on the weekend. The film is not only in the news for its spectacular visual effects and the lead cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone but also for its cameo. People who watched the film on Friday have put out the names of the film celebrities on social media, who gave a special appearance in the film. Below is the complete list of cameos in Kalki 2898 AD.

SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was one of the surprises in Kalki 2898 AD. A video of him from the film is doing rounds on the internet where he is seen driving a futuristic car and calling out to Prabhas.

Dulquer Salmaan

A day before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas confirmed the cameo of Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda and also thanked them for making the film 'bigger'. Check out the pictures of Dulquer from the latest sci-fi film.

Mrunal Thakur

Fans of the actress shared several pictures of Mrunal on X (formerly Twitter), giving a glimpse of her role in Kalki 2898 AD. In one of the viral pictures doing rounds on social media, Mrunal can be seen in messy hair and a brown dress.

Vijay Deverakonda

One of the actor's fans shared a picture of Vijay Deverakonda and wrote in a Southern language praising the director of Kalki 2898 AD and the actor performance during the climax of the film.

Ram Gopal Varma

In Kalki 2898 AD, Ram Gopal Varma is seen playing a food seller. When Prabhas' character comes to him for a meal, he complains about the bounty hunter's tab.

